Is an ideal no less desirable if spoken by a person of a different skin color than your own? Is truth defined by the color of the speaker, rather than by the words that are spoken?
On July 16, our governor signed a bill blocking state-run schools and government entities from requiring training in “critical race theory,” or CRT. Essentially, CRT in its various core forms, appears to tell whites and their children that they are perpetuating racism by being born white, while people of color and their children are advised that they are locked out of the American dream by being born non-white. Gone is the many decades-long effort to ignore skin color and emphasize achievement.
Formerly, US Army recruits were instructed that there was no black, there was no white, the only color that mattered was Army green. They were taught loyalty to an ideal and to each other. All that mattered was defense of our country and of their brothers-in-arms.
Now, however, people, even in the military, are taught by CRT “training” to falsely think that skin color will be a primary indicator for success or failure in a person’s life.
There is a national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King. In 1963, he stated, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” This statement, as an ideal, was the antithesis to CRT.
Dr. King’s life will next be celebrated on Jan. 17, 2022. Will our teachers again honor the truth of his words or, instead, will they just take the day off? At least, our legislature and Governor have now given them direction.