A recent featured speaker on Critical Race Theory spoke to Liberal Ladies of Fountain Hills. Both Mayor Dickey and Cindy Couture (former teacher) are members.
This highly controversial concept, pushed by National Education Association, represents the dumbing down of children academically and socially so they all feel equal. CRT enables the teacher to express their opinions on controversial race topics to their students. I have seen CRT examples used in classrooms easily found on the internet by teachers. One example for fifth grade was so difficult it is doubtful a high school student could complete the lesson with understanding. Some of the examples were anti-semantic and very biased.
Nationally, it is known that CRT exercises lead to race-shaming students and student-to-student bullying. As a former middle school teacher, I have seen what shaming and bullying do to student egos and long term from my experience working in juvenile corrections. CRT is part of the national decay of our schools that conservative parents have recently become furious about.
Something is going on in our district, as I read about the continuous overturning of administrative positions in the district and parents removing children from the district. 2022 survey numbers from teachers regarding respect and morale were noteworthy. Of responders, 39.7% of staff do not feel respected or valued by their site administration, and 58.5% do not feel respected by district administration. Only 19% reported a consistent positive school morale.
This is why I am voting for fresh new School Board ideas from Libby Settle and Madicyn Reis, who support parent rights; the basic three Rs, plus science; critical thinking skills and curriculum that teaches children at their level.