I recently attended a presentation on the topic of Critical Race Theory entitled “The Truth About CRT.” And since I have been led to believe that CRT is infiltrating our schools, I wanted to get the lowdown.
And who would be enlightening us with his own definition of what CRT is and what a threat it portrays than one Stephen Davis of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). The latter is an organization maintaining ties to far-right extremists including election deniers, white nationalists and antisemitic conspiracy theorists.
In just over an hour, Mr. Davis deftly described his truth about CRT, which had no relation to the actual academic study called Critical Race Theory. In his words, CRT’s purpose is "The application of racial identity politics used to create a tribal or racist society. It demands discrimination based on color and advantages certain groups over others to create racial conflict leading to revolution and the downfall of America." He followed this with, "I'm not making up this definition, but in a way I am." No kidding.
Threaded throughout, he made sure that everyone understood the threat that teaching CRT would cause and that we need to “protect our kids.” At the university level, Davis spoke of a “professor watchlist” that was being maintained by TPUSA to “unmask radical professors.” His ultimate goal, I understood, was that people should be very vigilant about this purported danger and that we need to vote out politicians who promote CRT and vote for those who would reverse CRT laws. Curiously enough, there was not one word mentioned in his presentation about whether profiting from the lessons learned throughout history in relation to race were worth imparting to our progeny.