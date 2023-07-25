I recently attended a presentation on the topic of Critical Race Theory entitled “The Truth About CRT.” And since I have been led to believe that CRT is infiltrating our schools, I wanted to get the lowdown.

And who would be enlightening us with his own definition of what CRT is and what a threat it portrays than one Stephen Davis of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). The latter is an organization maintaining ties to far-right extremists including election deniers, white nationalists and antisemitic conspiracy theorists.