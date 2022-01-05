I take issue with last week’s comment that the pedestrian crossing installed across Saguaro Boulevard was a waste of money.
With all of the new condo construction taking place in the downtown area, more safe pedestrian crossings should be added. Fountain Hills streets are very wide and handle a lot of car and truck traffic. Many streets lack crosswalks and even sidewalks. Frequently, while walking, I am halfway across an intersection and get stranded, and then have to wait for cars to pass.
The town planners should encourage people to get out and walk, not make them get in a car just for their own safety.