Two letters to the editor recently were critical of my run for mayor.
One writer, Gene Mikolajczyk, is a transplant lawyer from California who, through time and his many letters to this news publication, has proven to all of us that he prefers the liberal policies of leftwing states, including his former home state.
The other, Eric Landau, proves to all of us through his writings that he is ignorant of town issues.
Mr. Landau, meet Mr. Mikolajczy.
Landau came after me for suggesting that I would, as mayor, keep taxes low. Yes, I did make that campaign pledge. However, Landau in his letter said that Fountain Hills does not have property taxes.
Well, here is what Mr. Mikolajczyk wrote to this publication a few years ago: “Growth won’t save us. New taxes or new fees are needed.” And he wrote, “The most equitable solution is a primary property tax that would load a large amount of revenue into a general fund for the politicians to spend without restrictions by the voters.”
My fellow citizens of Fountain Hills, this should kill two birds with one stone.