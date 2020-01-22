“Now is the time for all good men (and women) to come to the aid of their country.” Okay, that quote is a typing exercise, but it has even more meaning today.
I pray that everyone listens to verifiable facts, evidence, credible testimony and their conscience, to come to an ethical determination of what to do and how to vote. Especially our Senate, now as they fulfill their sworn duty to be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial. If the GOP wants to save itself, the integrity of Congress and our vital system of checks and balances for the future, they need to “dump Trump” at this critical juncture. He is the Titanic, which will drag everyone down that stays on board with his disastrous behavior.
Moderate, clear-thinking Republicans must step forward to save the party now if they want any chance of winning future elections as the country moves more and more toward needed progressive policies, with red states turning purple, if not blue. If they continue to repeat blatant lies and denials of this administration, letting the radical tail of the party wag the dog, it could forever cripple the GOP and the country with the continued division and obfuscation of our precious democracy.
“This dog don’t hunt.” Get a better one next time, for everyone’s sake, and help steer our politics and country on a better course.