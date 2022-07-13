Early ballots for the Aug. 2 Primary Election are out. You’ve seen the ads and seen the signs. Hopefully, you’ve had the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. Even better, maybe you’ve had the opportunity to get to know the candidates, perhaps even before they were candidates, to understand who they are and their concept of what government should and shouldn’t do.
In my many years of political activism, I’ve been afforded that opportunity. I’ve developed criteria for what makes someone a candidate worthy of my support and my vote. The most popular or “likeable” candidate is not necessarily the best candidate for office. I support candidates who don’t hide who they really are. I don’t support those who try to rebrand themselves as something they are not. I support candidates who say what they mean and mean what they say, and preferably have a record that backs it up. I don’t support those who say something to get elected, even if it is a proven misrepresentation of who they are and what they believe.
I support candidates who have a thorough understanding of the responsibilities and limitations of the office they seek. Those of you who are regular readers of these letters or who know me recognize that I want elected officials who believe in smaller government, fiscal responsibility, transparency, integrity and a commitment to being true representatives of their constituents and their principles. I know both candidates for Fountain Hills mayor and all four candidates for Town Council. Based upon that familiarity and the criteria I listed above, the candidates for Fountain Hills Town Council who have earned my total support are Joe Arpaio, Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn. I urge you to join me and support them with your vote.