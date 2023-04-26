Our nation is in a crisis of fear, distrust and rage brought to us through intentional propaganda campaigns by FOX News (and similar media), the NRA, MAGA, etc. The recent court case against FOX showed they knew they were broadcasting false, inflammatory information, but did it anyway to maintain their audience.

And fearmongering, pushed by current Republicans (like Trump and Councilman Skillicorn) to win elections has a huge part in this crisis. They paint our country and our town as being turned into dangerous third-world places by the invasion of immigrants, homeless, POC, Jews, Muslims, LGBTQ, rehab facilities, liberal “woke people” – and only they can save us!