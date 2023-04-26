Our nation is in a crisis of fear, distrust and rage brought to us through intentional propaganda campaigns by FOX News (and similar media), the NRA, MAGA, etc. The recent court case against FOX showed they knew they were broadcasting false, inflammatory information, but did it anyway to maintain their audience.
And fearmongering, pushed by current Republicans (like Trump and Councilman Skillicorn) to win elections has a huge part in this crisis. They paint our country and our town as being turned into dangerous third-world places by the invasion of immigrants, homeless, POC, Jews, Muslims, LGBTQ, rehab facilities, liberal “woke people” – and only they can save us!
We’re taught to fear everyone who’s different or unknown to us instead of being encouraged to see them as fellow humans – some incredibly wonderful and some with issues –just like us. And the truth is that most of those in the above groups we’ve been taught to fear are more often the victims than the victimizers.
We’re indeed a very sick country, fearfully clinging to our guns and hiding behind our locked doors, trusting no one. This latest rash of shootings of teens for simply going to the wrong door, car or driveway shows how successful propagandists have been. We’re obsessed with fear of even our own government, which we claim is coming to get us, and we rush out to buy more guns after every mass shooting. Yet, while we’re living in fear and separation, we’re letting our children and our country be decimated in front of our eyes. We aren’t courageous, we’re cowards!
Guns aren’t our salvation but our demise and the number one cause of death of our children. There are currently more guns than people in our country. Resist the politics and fear and find a real solution, now!