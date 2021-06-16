There’s trouble right here in the Hills! I love living in beautiful, peaceful Fountain Hills and, until I read the June 9 Law Enforcement Report, I felt the ugly turmoil raging across our nation had skipped Fountain Hills.
How naïve of me!
I read, “On May 30, a Cabrillo Drive resident reported that an unknown person(s) left chewed gum on their driveway.”
This crimewave must stop! I am asking Mayor Dickey to appoint a special commission to test every gum-chewer’s DNA to identify who is behind this evil crime. Chewed gum in a driveway today, discarded popsicle sticks on your lawn tomorrow.
Wake up, before it is too late.