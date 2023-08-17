What exactly has Councilmember Skillicorn accomplished in the last 10 months that has benefitted the community of Fountain Hills? Because all I have witnessed from him has been chaos and confusion.
Skillicorn has rehashed and undermined the work and decisions that have been made by committees made up of Fountain Hills residents. Work and decisions that took months to complete. Creating confusion on what ordinances are in effect. Creating chaos by tabling and delaying decisions on new projects.
The invocation before every council meeting. This might be the only thing Skillicorn got done. Now everyone has to pray the way he does. He should be happy. Instead, Skillicorn attacked Town staff and accused them of wrongdoing. He implied they were selecting speakers based on political affiliations. He threatened to investigate. Investigate what? Everyone who requested to speak was given a date. No one was rejected. No fix, just chaos.
Skillicorn called the homeless dangerous. Kyle is the man that Skillicorn targeted. Kyle was not a threat to anyone. He had a three-year-old warrant for using a bathroom after hours. Skillicorn created a dangerous situation by posting pictures of Kyle's camp site, implying he was a danger to our community and especially kids. There was nothing in the police report indicating Kyle was a threat to anyone. In fact, it stated he was compliant and had no mental disorders. Skillicorn’s videos outraged members of the community, creating a hostile situation. Skillicorn failed to make clear that the camp wasn't even in Fountain Hills.
Instead of creating chaos, Skillicorn should have been doing something to help, like supporting programs like New Leaf and the East Valley Men's Center, which we are currently working with through MAG. That’s compassion, not fear.