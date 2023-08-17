What exactly has Councilmember Skillicorn accomplished in the last 10 months that has benefitted the community of Fountain Hills? Because all I have witnessed from him has been chaos and confusion.

Skillicorn has rehashed and undermined the work and decisions that have been made by committees made up of Fountain Hills residents. Work and decisions that took months to complete. Creating confusion on what ordinances are in effect. Creating chaos by tabling and delaying decisions on new projects.