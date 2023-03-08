Did you watch the recent Conservative Political Action Conference? C-Span carried the conference, which featured Kari Lake. Lake lost the governorship last November to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.
Please watch the event online. The available video has almost forty minutes of Kari Lake’s speech. Take notes and fact check some of her wild and dangerous statements. The My Pillow Guy and disgraced Steven Bannon were in the audience. Kari Lake called Steve Bannon a modern-day George Washington. This is a man who was pardoned by Trump and now faces four months in prison for many criminal charges.