We are all in this together. Our office remains committed to being as open and transparent as possible when it comes to conveying news and updates for our constituents in Fountain Hills. We recommend you check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona Department of Health (AZ DHS), Maricopa County Public Health and our website daily for updates. We also urge you to voice any concerns or questions you may have regarding this pandemic to both me and my staff at our Scottsdale and Washington, D.C. office. We are here to help you!
It is nearly inevitable that our population will continue to see a steady increase in diagnostics in the coming days, but rest assured our resilient state is prepared for what is to come. Our office has been in constant communication with the brave men and women on the front lines. Arizona has received shipments of face masks, face shields, gloves, surgical masks, and gowns in large quantities and continues to work to ensure our medical professionals are properly equipped to stay healthy and safe.
We continue to amplify the concerns of thousands of constituents and their requests for more available testing, and we have put that call into action at every level of government. We urge any citizens who demonstrate symptoms of COVID-19 to seek immediate medical assistance from your doctor and utilize available means such as telemedicine. While this virus may appear to be bigger than us, there are collective steps we can take to mitigate the consequences, including social distancing and staying home to protect ourselves and the ones we love.
As always, feel welcome to email us your questions or concerns by using Schweikert.House.Gov/Contact/Email or call our office at 480-946-2411 to leave a voicemail with your name and telephone number.