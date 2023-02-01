The Fountain Hills Times published an editorial last week that I found helpful. I have been feeling uneasy about the recent Town Council meetings, and I really want them to be successful.
The perspective presented by our community newspaper has helped me sort it out.
Councilpersons should feel confident about their votes, and clearly that has not been the case for this new council. Issues ought to be thoroughly discussed and researched before voting even takes place. That is not happening. The new Council is issuing hasty decisions that do not come with workable plans, requiring them to reassess their actions after they have voted.
I hope the Council’s goal is to reach the best possible solution for the community. The previous Town Council often began their discussions with widely differing opinions. I watched with admiration as they thoroughly discussed each issue and invited professionals to present information. Unanimous decisions were common because they examined the data thoroughly before they voted.
Our Council has some very difficult work ahead of them. Helpful input may be crucial to their success. We all can participate by paying attention and giving them thoughtful feedback, as The Times editorial did. Right now, the well-being of Fountain Hills depends on their willingness to learn, collaborate and make informed choices.