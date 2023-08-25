An Aug. 23 opinion made some unfounded accusatory assertions about Town Councilmember Gerry Friedel. It demands a response.

Councilmember Friedel has done the “legwork” and research on many issues facing the Town. He did this before being on the Council and has continued and expanded it since his election. He evaluates the facts, the pros and cons of an issue, and actively reaches out to residents, business owners and others for their input.