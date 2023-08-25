An Aug. 23 opinion made some unfounded accusatory assertions about Town Councilmember Gerry Friedel. It demands a response.
Councilmember Friedel has done the “legwork” and research on many issues facing the Town. He did this before being on the Council and has continued and expanded it since his election. He evaluates the facts, the pros and cons of an issue, and actively reaches out to residents, business owners and others for their input.
The MCSO contract and the audit raising the very serious concern (a "red flag") that the Town was not getting what it was paying for is just one of the issues which he has examined in great detail. He does this for the right reason, to do his best to serve the Town and its people. Isn't this exactly what we want in our elected officials?
Regarding his comments at the Aug. 22 Council meeting about the meeting with Sheriff Penzone addressing the MCSO contract, I’m confident that they were not an attempt to berate, belittle or demean others. They were plainly a call for full transparency and due diligence by our government on a matter of great importance and great financial cost to the Town. In my opinion, that’s leadership and a call for good government. That's what we need and want.