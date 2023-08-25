At 3:12:30 in the video of the Aug. 22 Town Council meeting that is posted on the Town’s website, Councilmember Skillicorn ended his comments on agenda item 9D by stating, “Just a moment ago I saw a staff member make a face. How inappropriate. And I will remember that.”
What, exactly, did Skillicorn mean by that comment? Is he going to try to get the staffer fired? Maybe deny the staffer a raise? Were Skillicorn’s feelings hurt that someone might dare to not like what he said? Is Skillicorn against freedom of expression, after grandstanding about the First Amendment in a prior agenda item?
From another perspective, how does the comment align with Section 8, Code of Ethics, in the Rules of Procedure, which begins with, “The purpose of this policy for the Town is to ensure the quality of the Town Government through ethical principles that shall govern the conduct of the Council…In furtherance of this purpose, we shall,” followed by Sections 8.2, “…set a positive example of good citizenship…” and Section 8.4, “Be dedicated to the highest ideals of honor, ethics and integrity in all public and personal relationships.”
Whether Skillicorn’s behavior is an official ethics violation or not, it certainly violates the above-referenced sections of the Code of Ethics. I do not know how the staff person perceived Skillicorn’s comment. However, if I was the staff person, my perception of his comment would have been 1)Absolute shock at the utter lack of decorum Skillicorn displayed and 2)I would have taken his comment as very menacing. Talk about inappropriate. With behavior like this from councilmembers, it’s amazing that anyone wants to work for the Town.