At 3:12:30 in the video of the Aug. 22 Town Council meeting that is posted on the Town’s website, Councilmember Skillicorn ended his comments on agenda item 9D by stating, “Just a moment ago I saw a staff member make a face. How inappropriate. And I will remember that.”

What, exactly, did Skillicorn mean by that comment? Is he going to try to get the staffer fired? Maybe deny the staffer a raise? Were Skillicorn’s feelings hurt that someone might dare to not like what he said? Is Skillicorn against freedom of expression, after grandstanding about the First Amendment in a prior agenda item?