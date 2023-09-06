Allen Skillicorn is dragging Fountain Hills through the mud to advance his political career, his eye on bigger fish than Fountain Hills, where our problem is potholes, not the sexy content media outlets snatch up. But if you’re gonna get the Republican Party to lift you out of the member-at-large mosh pit into the big circus tent, you first need to turn Fountain Hills into a political cauldron.
Skillicorn has been loud and quick on the draw even when he hasn’t done his homework. Why won’t he do his homework, you may ask? I believe he’s deliberately making mountains out of molehills right here in River City, tilling the soil for traction in the media.
The “urban camping” campaign he pushed through the Town Council as a public safety prophylactic is content he’s hawking to the media. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5 A.M., KJZZ aired a radio interview with him about our homeless problem. It was then taken down. Articles about “his” ordinances run with a photo of what looks like an abandoned encampment on a city sidewalk. Those who only scroll through headlines read “Fountain Hills” and see a photo of trash. Click. The association is made, stored snugly in the neural network where pictures stand in for thousands of words.
Mr. Skillicorn’s “Roads First” initiative seems to have fallen far below the immediacy of our out-of-thin-air homeless problem. In a KJZZ article he admits that Fountain Hills has a “handful” of homeless people. In other words, we do not have a homeless population blighting our fair sidewalks. But now Skillicorn has a sexy story and he’s gonna keep on selling it...all the way to the Arizona House, throwing Fountain Hills under the bus wherever he goes.