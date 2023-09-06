Allen Skillicorn is dragging Fountain Hills through the mud to advance his political career, his eye on bigger fish than Fountain Hills, where our problem is potholes, not the sexy content media outlets snatch up. But if you’re gonna get the Republican Party to lift you out of the member-at-large mosh pit into the big circus tent, you first need to turn Fountain Hills into a political cauldron.

Skillicorn has been loud and quick on the draw even when he hasn’t done his homework. Why won’t he do his homework, you may ask? I believe he’s deliberately making mountains out of molehills right here in River City, tilling the soil for traction in the media.