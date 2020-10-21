Michael Flynn was Trump’s foreign policy advisor. He pled guilty to lying to investigators about his talks with Russian officials. Flynn told the Russians that when Trump became President, Trump would go easy on Russia for its violations of international law (invading Ukraine, Crimea) and human rights abuses (poisoning opponents).
After pleading guilty (twice), Flynn drug out the case by promising to cooperate with investigators. He didn’t cooperate.
On the day of sentencing, Flynn changed tactics. He was no longer guilty. A judge cannot sentence someone who has pled guilty when they deny they are guilty. It was all a ruse. Attorney General Bill Barr ordered an end to the prosecution of Michael Flynn. The federal judge refused and appointed a highly respected retired judge to investigate why the Bill Barr Justice Department wanted to stop prosecuting Flynn.
We have the answer. Judge John Gleeson filed a 25-page brief explaining what happened:
*Bill Barr “seeks to mislead the court and the public about its reasons for dismissing criminal charges, and where clear evidence indicates that corrupt motives have undermined the Justice Department’s proper role.”
*Barr’s actions are nothing more than “a corrupt political errand for the President.”
*The arguments offered by Barr are a “pretext.” There is “clear evidence” that the decision to abandon the Flynn prosecution was “a corrupt, politically motivated decision.”
*“It is hard to imagine another case in which the Government has employed such specious reasoning to cast doubt on its own case.”
*The Flynn case is only one of several “troubling indications of improper interference with criminal cases involving the President’s personal and political associates.” “The Department of Justice succumbed to that corrupt pressure.”
The swamp gets deeper with Trump and his proven-to-be corrupt Attorney General Bill Barr.