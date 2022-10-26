In response to last week’s letter, “Vote Democrat,” I would like to ask everyone to review your various investment portfolios and compare your net worth (and the economy in general – inflation, interest rates, etc.) two years ago when Biden and the Democrats were elected, to their levels today, two years later. IRAs, 401Ks, etc., even my grandkids’ #529 college plans are all in the dumpster!
I do not understand how anyone could consciously vote for any Democrat for any position at any level of government. Please vote Republican across the board in this and future elections and get our country back on the correct track.