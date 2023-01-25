My husband went to pick up prescriptions and found his copays have skyrocketed. So, I tried to contact AZ Medical Board and was unable to get through.
Who can afford a $1,500 copay for a blood-thinning drug? Who else is righteously mad as I am? I will call on a Monday but I will not stand for this fraud from our pharmaceuticals or insurance. I was told copays would remain sane in 2023 when I signed up with insurance. Anyone else experiencing this? I will contact my representatives about this, too.