I should begin by stating that I am an ambassador for our Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. I recently had Ronnie and Victoria at Mountain View Thai Coffee House reach out to me for assistance in my capacity as an ambassador.
They asked me if anything could be done about the park sprinkler system irrigating near their coffee shop from 6:55 to 7:50 a.m. during their peak business hours. It seems that the foul odor from the recycled water used for park irrigation was driving away the customers who normally sit on the patio during that time.
I’m well aware that once our winter visitors leave, our merchants are very appreciative of their regular customers, and they certainly don’t want them driven away by foul-smelling water.
I immediately contacted Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Betsy LaVoie and asked if she knew someone in town that could help Mountain View Coffee with their “dilemma.” Betsy responded less than five minutes later advising that she had gotten in touch with Amanda Jacobs and Kevin Snipes in the Community Services Department. They informed Betsy that the irrigation timer would be re-programmed to eliminate the irrigation issue near the business.
The teamwork between the Chamber of Commerce and the Community Services Department heads on behalf of a single merchant deserves to be commended and should serve as an example to us all. The ink was not yet dry on the memo and the problem had already been resolved!
While serving as an ambassador for our Chamber of Commerce, I have personally witnessed numerous incidents where inter-departmental cooperation has made a difference. This was merely another example of what makes Fountain Hills “The Friendliest Town In The Nation.” I’m proud to say, “I live here.” Thank you, Fountain Hills.