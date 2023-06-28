I should begin by stating that I am an ambassador for our Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. I recently had Ronnie and Victoria at Mountain View Thai Coffee House reach out to me for assistance in my capacity as an ambassador.

They asked me if anything could be done about the park sprinkler system irrigating near their coffee shop from 6:55 to 7:50 a.m. during their peak business hours. It seems that the foul odor from the recycled water used for park irrigation was driving away the customers who normally sit on the patio during that time.