I should thank Nancy Plencner for part of her rebuttal to my “venomous” letter of the prior week. Indeed, I do feel that “civic-minded” individuals are the ones who should be elected to Town office. Apparently, she does not.
The shoot first, facts later letter-writing approach of current right-wing candidates like Ms. Kalavianakis and Mr. Biermann should rule them out as viable contenders. Attacks on our elected officials who had not even voted on the proposed Sunridge Park, with public survey results not yet even reported, are irresponsible.
As for Mr. Skillicorn, whom she mentioned specifically, yes he was elected to the state legislature in Illinois. Then, based upon what his constituents saw in him, he was voted out. He left in a huff before his term expired, with a handmade “ESCAPE IL” sign on the back of his trailer as he headed here.
We need cool heads in Town government, not hotheads.
Plencner also wrote that Mr. Arpaio has been elected numerous times and would make an excellent mayor. That might be true if we wanted a 90-year-old convict who has cost Maricopa County over $100 million in fines and settlements, and has had virtually no involvement in Town matters in his two decades here. Two decades, not 25 years as she claimed. I came here 23 years ago and subsequently volunteered for the sheriff’s office. In anticipation of moving here, Arpaio used to pick my brain about Fountain Hills, but he was still living in Phoenix. Accuracy matters, including in letters to the editor.