Currently and most vocally, it seems the economy (especially high gas prices) is a higher priority on the minds of many people than saving our democracy. That brings me to the conundrum I am facing – the high cost of gas and what people are doing about it.
Last Saturday I was driving 70 mph south on the 101 Freeway from Shea to McKellips. I passed one car along the way, while 30-plus cars passed me, travelling 75-85 mph! I could not help but wonder if these were the ones complaining and moaning the loudest about the high price of gas. Check it out the next time you are on the freeway.