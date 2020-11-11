I am happy to see that Ms. Merita Kraya won the retailers award. Ms. Kraya has been a valuable contributor to the town of Fountain Hills, providing consistently good food and great service.
She has provided employment to many people over the years, including many high school students who were entering the workforce for the first time. I have seen many businesses come and go in Fountain Hills as a 35-plus-year resident and Ms. Kraya has proven to be an excellent businessowner by surviving the ups and downs of our economy since the opening of Euro Pizza in year 2000.