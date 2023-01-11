The Jan. 3 Town Council was reportedly quite a contentious affair where new council members were successful in pushing through the restoration of religious invocations before council meetings instead of a moment of silence. My first question is, “Why?” My second is, “Will the council abide by the Constitutional principle that all religions (including atheists) must have their equal chance at participation in these invocations?”

Sadly, I believe I know the answers to both questions since flag-waving Christians have been very vocal lately about their belief that this is a Christian nation, favored by God, and that all laws and rights should flow from this belief.