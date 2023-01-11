The Jan. 3 Town Council was reportedly quite a contentious affair where new council members were successful in pushing through the restoration of religious invocations before council meetings instead of a moment of silence. My first question is, “Why?” My second is, “Will the council abide by the Constitutional principle that all religions (including atheists) must have their equal chance at participation in these invocations?”
Sadly, I believe I know the answers to both questions since flag-waving Christians have been very vocal lately about their belief that this is a Christian nation, favored by God, and that all laws and rights should flow from this belief.
That opinion is somewhat understandable since the founders were all over the place on belief (or not) in God. While God is not even mentioned in the Constitution, there are many mentions of a divine power in the Declaration of Independence. But the fact remains that the belief that the United States is a Christian nation totally flies in the face of the First Amendment to our Constitution that protects everyone’s right to practice any religion at all, or none, without any repercussions or favoritism.
Freedom of religion doesn’t mean freedom only for Christians. It also protects Jews, Muslims, Atheists, Satanists, etc. No matter how disgusting we may find a belief, it still is protected by our Constitution!
But why wouldn’t Christians pray as Jesus taught them, “secretly, not publicly for all to see, like the hypocrites?” Has prayer become more about politics than religion; about our desires, not God’s?
“When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross.” – Sinclair Lewis. An astute but frightening warning against the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism, erosion of church/state separation, and the fragility of Democracy. Oppose this strongly!