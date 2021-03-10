A couple weeks ago, The Times reported that the Town Council endorsed John Kavanagh’s HB2481, which calls for restoring local authority in the regulation of short-term rentals. This article clearly explained the issues involved and how passage of the Kavanagh bill was a plus for Fountain Hills.
In the letters to the editor section of The Fountain Hills Times, can we please address policy issues such as this one? Let’s write about what is important to our town and put forth proposals to solve our problems.
Let’s stop all these hate-filled, unfounded charges that have recently burst forth against Representative Kavanagh. Such irrational and emotional language is not helpful or constructive, but it certainly tells us something about the character of the writers.