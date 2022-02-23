This is in response to last week’s letter titled “Winners.” The writer encourages our town to consider building “an outstanding swimming/diving pool facility” with “additional water features and park-like landscaping.” We are also encouraged to consider building a “town water park”.
According to a new study in the journal, Nature Climate Change (Feb-24-2022), Arizona is one of several Southwestern states facing a megadrought, a drought that has lasted more than 20 years due to rising temperatures, lack of rain and overallocation. They also tell us the past two decades are the worst it’s been in at least 1,200 years.
Lake Mead is the key reservoir on the Colorado River and Arizona’s major source of water. Water levels continue to drop and the lake is dwindling faster than anticipated. Last year, the Colorado River entered a stage of restrictions and Arizona will see an 18% reduction in water supply this year.
There is a real probability of more water restrictions in coming years. Our concerned neighbors in the Rio Verde Foothills were notified late 2021 that Scottsdale Water will no longer supply water to them at the end of 2022 due to the shortage on the Colorado River and activation of Stage One of Scottsdale’s drought management plan. Scottsdale city officials are thinking ahead – they are asking their residents to conserve water use by at least 5%.
Last year, EPCOR representatives reported to Town officials that they are confident they can supply water to their customers, which is good news. However, that doesn’t mean we should stop being smart about how we use this precious resource.
Building a community swimming pool or a water park (or a lagoon) is definitely not the best use of water. Our town needs to be talking about conserving water, not wasting it.