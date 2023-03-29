Elections have consequences. Voters choose, and their choices tell us who we are. Elections spotlight our priorities.

In years past, voters have rejected bonds to fix our roads. Voters rejected primary property taxes to provide steady funding for our Town. Recently, voters rejected school bond renewals for needed infrastructure. Without help, our schools are predicted to decline even more. When schools decline, so do property values. The consequences are not acceptable for some voters. A group of voters are raising private funds to prevent school facilities (and property values) from deteriorating further.