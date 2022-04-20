We’re hearing a lot lately about fentanyl and vaping and the like, but sometimes overlooked is the sobering reality of drugged and drunk driving and the potential consequences.
Our young teens in this community are bombarded with all sorts of social issues, social media, peer pressure and more. With prom coming up as well as high school graduation, it’s important our young people are educated on the laws surrounding drunk/drugged driving and the consequences.
That’s why the Fountain Hills Coalition is hosting a symposium tonight (April 20) at the Learning Center specifically discussing this topic. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and all high schoolers, middle schoolers and their parents/guardians are invited.
Learn from a panel of experts what happens when you get behind the wheel after a few drinks or chewing some THC gummies. Something like this can negatively affect a person’s life for a long, long time.
A special drawing will be held at the event’s conclusion where one individual will depart with a $2,000 scholarship for college or a tech school upon graduation from our high school.
Please come and hear the latest on teen alcohol laws, consequences and what you can do as a student or parent.
Our prevention coalition has been around for more than a decade and we’re proud to offer educational events such as this. Together, let’s prevent a future tragedy!