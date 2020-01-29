The Jan. 9 Fountain Hills Times included a description of the proposed legislative agenda of State Representative John Kavanagh. Subsequently, the Jan. 22 Fountain Hills Times had a lengthy and positive description of U.S. Congressman David Schweikert.
Both Kavanagh and Schweikert are running for re-election. Both articles favorably portray them and their positions. But both articles lack a critical evaluation of their positions, which are relevant to the citizens of Fountain Hills. The readers of The Fountain Hills Times and voters lack a similar support for those candidates running against them. To provide a balanced and impartial reporting, The Fountain Hills Times should provide similar articles for the others who are running for state offices (i.e. Eric Kurland for State Representative, Seth Blattman for State Senate and, following the primary, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House). Biased and one-sided reporting is unfair and does not serve the voters of Fountain Hills.
Editor’s note: The referenced articles are annual discussions with active members of congress who live in Fountain Hills, giving them an opportunity to begin the year with an update on recent events and what they have planned for the current legislative session. Any active member of congress from any party living in the community would be afforded the same opportunity. Campaign trail reporting will come closer to this year’s elections.