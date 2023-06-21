The Diplomatic Corps of Arizona, the premier diplomatic organization in the State of Arizona, offers its compliments and applauds the nation of Norway for naming the Honorable Alex Boemark as the official representative of Norway in the states of Arizona and New Mexico.
Cónsul Boemark has an office representing his nation in our Town of Fountain Hills and looks to promote trade, commerce and tourism in both states. As the Ambassador of the Diplomatic Corps, we welcome him as a member and are pleased his office, Viking Enterprises, is becoming active in promoting his nation’s interests not only in Fountain Hills, but the states he represents.