Congratulations and well done to Merita Kraya and all the staff at Euro Pizza Cafe, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary today, having opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 2001.
Back then, when our town’s population was so much less, who even suspected that Euro Pizza Cafe would become a landmark and institution of great eats and superb service, and among the top places to go in town? Merita was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year Award in 2012, and if she were not a member of that organization’s board, would probably be the well-deserving recipient again.
Her leadership style of great strength, determination, faith, courtesy and respect for all has made the Euro Pizza Cafe a place with a superb wait staff and a great place to eat tasty food, drink and meet with friends and family in a very nice atmosphere and with a great view that is hard to beat, especially if eating outside.
Congratulations and thanks to all the staff at Euro Pizza Cafe and to its owner, Merita Kraya.