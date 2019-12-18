John Meredith’s recent letter, “Pollution,” compared the relative lack of congestion and rat race in Fountain Hills with living in Scottsdale. Claiming that “most people express a relief when they come up over the hill and leave all the congestion and rat race.” I found his opinion hilarious, based on the fact that the number of trips out of Fountain Hills to commute to jobs, access medical services, attend schools, bank and shop contribute greatly to the congestion and rate race we in Scottsdale must experience when we try to exit our communities onto Shea Blvd.
He continues to opine that business owners should provide more competitive services rather than depend on growth for their business success. I’m guessing he may fall into the large group of Trump supporters who believe that a growing economy will make “America Great Again” as long as it doesn’t impact their bedroom community. Heaven forbid if Fountain Hills residents had to be exposed to any change or diversity.
Fountain Hills planners and residents have long voted against any growth, forcing the community to spend their dollars and contribute to congestion outside of Fountain Hills. Calling the equation of more taxes equals more services a silly argument further explains the tunnel vision of the writer’s stance.
Mr. Meredith likely moved to his fair town from another community and now wants to shut the door to any additional growth or opportunity for the residents. So please, stay in Fountain Hills and enjoy your small-town feel. Do all your shopping, dining, attending entertainment and sporting events, banking, educational pursuits and tending to your medical needs in your small town. Stop adding to the congestion in my neighborhood.