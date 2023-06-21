I confess to being confused! Did I misunderstand or was it not Councilman Allen Skillicorn who, during the campaign and in letters to the editor, said that his top priority was to find funding to repair our streets? I can’t figure out how that goal squares with his actions.
When there was discussion in the halls of the legislature to eliminate the tax on food, he favored it even though it would cost our town about $2 million each and every year. Since that didn’t fly, he now wants a sales tax “holiday” next month. How much would that reduce the Town’s income that could be used for street maintenance?