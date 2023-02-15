I’d like to thank so many people who live or work in Fountain Hills, and who helped make our ninth annual Concours in the Hills a resounding success.
We had over 1,200 cars pre-registered, an estimated 50,000-plus people and raised over $485,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. My gratitude goes to Grady Miller, Linda Ayres and Rachel Goodwin at the Town offices for tolerating my ever-increasing requests, to Kevin Snipes, Joe Beauvais and the others who look after our beautiful park and arrange perfect weather, to Justin Weldy who ensures that traffic flows (and it really does), to all the people at the fire and police departments who endure a very busy day and some over-enthusiastic people, to Fountain Hills residents Al Meehan, Robert Ashmore, Larry Cavanagh and several from Rotary and the Kiwanis who spend several days laying out the show and manage to somehow get over 1,200 cars set up in the park in just two hours and out in even less time.