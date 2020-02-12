Concours in the Hills was outstanding!
Peter Volny and David Crofford of Scuderia Southwest deserve huge kudos. What a class act. Once again they put together an incredibly beautiful and well-planned car show this past Saturday at Fountain Park. Over 1,000 cars, three helicopters, loads of food trucks and a line-up of celebrities made this one to remember.
The “Ford vs. Ferrari” booth with the two stunt drivers taking pictures and video was a big success – thank you Disney for coming to Fountain Hills. The local and national exposure that Peter and David bring to our community is priceless, beyond words.
Kern Entertainment LLC is happy to be a part of such an incredible event and proud to support and assist Peter and David with Concours in the Hills; can’t wait for next year! A special shout out to the Town of Fountain Hills, mayor and staff for helping bring such a fantastic event to town. Looking forward to 2021!