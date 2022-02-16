I’d like to express my gratitude to all the people involved with staging the eighth annual Concours in the Hills last Saturday.
An event of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of work and support from a lot of people. Inarguably the hardest, though, is putting up with me, so I hope they all accept my apologies as well, but as they have all discovered I really don’t have a clue what I’m doing.
At the Town of Fountain Hills, I’d like to thank Linda Ayres, Rachael Goodwin, Larry Kratzer, Grady Miller, Dave Ott, Kevin Snipes, Justin Weldy and all their colleagues who helped. I’d particularly like to single out Kevin and Joe in the Parks department, who are there from dawn to dusk ensuring the park is perfect for the show. We spend the full week leading up to the show measuring, painting lines, installing signs and delineating vehicle pathways.
We have a lot of other volunteers among the car community and from Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH), all of whom work tirelessly, long hours. One of our most important volunteers is Mother Nature, who once again did a marvelous job with sunny skies and temperatures in the low ‘80s.
While we do not have final results yet, we had well over 1,000 cars, six helicopters (we had applications for twelve but only space for six), attendance estimates ranging up to 50,000, but best of all, we raised over $430,000 for PCH. This show is now one of the largest in the world and receives international publicity and acclaim. The single greatest factor in the show’s success is the venue, our beautiful park. As full-time, permanent residents of Fountain Hills we love living here and are proud to showcase our town.