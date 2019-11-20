The Sanitary District election is over and the voters have spoken. It was not even close. The incumbents beat the challenger by a 3-to-1 ratio. The winners issued a very gracious statement thanking the voters. Their response showed that the team of Butler-Maroon-Thomson is a class act. Bob Shelstrom, not so much.
Shelstrom’s comments did not provide a gracious concession sentiment. To the contrary, he continued to insult the entire Sanitary District Board of Directors with allegations of phantom corruption by stating, “I promise to continue encouraging district decisions to be made based on prudency over politics and patronage.” This statement is an unfortunate continuation of Shelstrom’s campaign strategy of making unfounded and nasty innuendoes against his opponents.
A classy concession speech is one in which the candidate honestly confronts personal shortcomings and genuinely honors the work of others. It should hopefully reveal the elements of integrity, respectfulness and humility. Or, it may reveal a character that lacks those traits.
An election is a battle, and words can become weapons. While graciousness may be temporarily strained during a campaign, we expect civility to reemerge in the end. But civility requires moral character. Not every defeated opponent is either willing or able to offer a gracious concession.
As Sanitary District Board chairman, I will readily defend the integrity of the entire Board of Directors. Every decision that we make is based on the best interests of the community that we serve. We do not engage in “politics and patronage,” as Mr. Shelstrom blithely asserts.
Shelstrom not only slurred the Sanitary District directors, he insulted the many people who voted for the incumbents. His comments were both uncivil and unnecessary. For that reason, I offer my sincere thanks to the voters for rejecting his candidacy.