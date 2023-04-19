Recently Councilmember Skillicorn posted on Fountain Hills Connections comments and pictures regarding a homeless camp. Skillicorn stated the camp was north of the middle school and was a fire hazard. The pictures and comments stirred up valid concerns and fears. Understandably. Parents fear for their child. Property owners fear for their homes.
Councilmember Skillicorn was asked if he spoke with the person living at the camp. He stated he had not because he feared for his own safety speaking to a homeless person. I asked the councilmember several times if he would like me to accompany him since he was fearful going alone. He never responded.
The camp is on State Trust land. Fountain Hills has zero authority to set foot on that land. Any and all actions must be taken by the state. My understanding is that Fountain Hills can petition the state to do something. Councilmember Skillicorn should have known this.
What I find most concerning is that a public servant failed to provide viable solutions to this problem before posting. He is creating fear and anger. That’s the last thing we need more of nowadays. We need real solutions. To do that we must be open to working with others, even those that we disagree with.
I have reached out to Councilmember Skillicorn on his post as well as email regarding my questions and concerns. I have not received any replies from him. That is not how a public servant should act.