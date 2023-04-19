Recently Councilmember Skillicorn posted on Fountain Hills Connections comments and pictures regarding a homeless camp. Skillicorn stated the camp was north of the middle school and was a fire hazard. The pictures and comments stirred up valid concerns and fears. Understandably. Parents fear for their child. Property owners fear for their homes.

Councilmember Skillicorn was asked if he spoke with the person living at the camp. He stated he had not because he feared for his own safety speaking to a homeless person. I asked the councilmember several times if he would like me to accompany him since he was fearful going alone. He never responded.