Recently, I enjoyed the company of a family member breaking bread together at a local restaurant. The conversation centered not on family, but on the state of our nation.
Both of us are deeply concerned about the current administration’s far left moves that began immediately, all of which are being made by a person obviously not capable of making decisions on his own. Also very obvious is the willingness of our press to praise, lie and work to convince all that our President is just as always, a nice, gentle man that has been middle of the road politically for years. He wishes to unite us all. His actions speak loudly otherwise.
The very sincere question was asked by my companion, “What can we do?”
There can be only one answer. Republicans and Independents must gather together and speak out freely, as is everyone’s right. We must not be cowed by the threat of being called “racist,” speak up in support of Christians and free speech. Be bold, truthful, informed and vote to regain the House and Senate.
Just yesterday the news reported that the largest teachers’ union, NEA, describing Critical Race Theory as “reasonable” and appropriate framework for students to understand and interpret Americas’ past and present. There is a beginning of pushback by parents, as they are appearing at school board meetings challenging CRT being taught. These parents report their children are frightened, having nightmares after being told they are “wrong” because they are white. What could be more racist?
We can begin to combat this administrations’ efforts to control all of us by joining together and speaking freely, always to support our Constitution and freedom. There is reportedly a free speech caucus within the House of Representatives. None of us is alone. We can defeat this evil by uniting.