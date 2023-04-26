I attended the Fountain Hills Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, and heard a unanimous concern from all the speakers who addressed the issue of campus safety at Fountain Hills Middle School.

An illegal camp (confirmed by a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy who spoke and testified that state authorities had given the trespasser 72-hour notice to remove himself and all belongings) on state land, very close to Fountain Hills Middle School. Some letters to the editor want to attack Councilman Allen Skillicorn because he was concerned enough to ask the same deputy if security at the school included an armed officer.