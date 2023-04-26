I attended the Fountain Hills Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, and heard a unanimous concern from all the speakers who addressed the issue of campus safety at Fountain Hills Middle School.
An illegal camp (confirmed by a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy who spoke and testified that state authorities had given the trespasser 72-hour notice to remove himself and all belongings) on state land, very close to Fountain Hills Middle School. Some letters to the editor want to attack Councilman Allen Skillicorn because he was concerned enough to ask the same deputy if security at the school included an armed officer.
Another opinion writer seemed to think that it was somehow within Councilman Skillicorn’s job description to talk to the illegal camper. I can assure the writer that law enforcement, counseling and state camping permits are not part of the Fountain Hills Town Council duties or responsibilities.
Yet another opinion writer calls out “dangerous” comments by Councilman Skillicorn in a social media platform. First Amendment speech is viewed by some as dangerous if it does not match their own personal worldview.
I admire Councilman Skillicorn’s tenacity and clarity. I would encourage him to listen to the unanimous consent of all who took time to deliberate and speak to this important issue at last Tuesday’s council meeting. It is not easy or convenient to publicly stand up and speak in an organized and compelling way, but last Tuesday I heard many who did just that without personal attacks or attempting to destroy anyone's good character or reputation.