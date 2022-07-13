I strongly urge Fountain Hills residents to vote for Cindy Couture for Town Council. As a friend and neighbor for 10 years, I know Cindy is a smart, cheerful, honest and caring person.
I admire Cindy for her composure during the onslaught of nasty attacks, insults and lies about her from the other very divisive candidates during the 2022 Town Council Candidate Forum. Cindy’s supporters – many not Democrats or associated with Liberal Ladies – sat quietly and listened with disgust throughout nearly the entire program until the rhetoric and lies were too unbearable. Cindy remained calm, collected and professional.
My ballot states, “Vote for not more than three.” It does not state I must vote for three candidates, so I plan on voting one and done. I’m not giving up votes, I’m choosing to use my freedom to vote for the only candidate I believe is qualified and will make the best decisions and work for the people and Town of Fountain Hills. I’m voting for Cindy Couture.