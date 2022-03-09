Fountain Hills’ small business community has stayed strong these past few years and has been a tremendous force for our town’s economy. That was attained by leadership who kept Arizona a business-friendly environment, enabling small business owners to thrive.
So, it’s alarming to see our leaders in Washington get it completely wrong in various pieces of legislation that would cause irreparable harm to small businesses not only in Fountain Hills, but across the country. The America COMPETES Act was supposed to help keep our country competitive on the national stage and had bi-partisan support. But after the House Democrats snuck in a bunch of union-led provisions, like eliminating secret ballots when voting on whether to form a union, the bill would ultimately devastate local businesses.
Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have so far stayed away from these union-led backdoor provisions in the past, and I hope they do so again when it comes to the COMPETES Act.