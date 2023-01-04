Last Monday we had to make the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved pup of 13 years. Due to overwhelming chronic, painful conditions as well as being blind and deaf, she all but stopped eating regularly and spent hours crying and confused.
As a dog owner of seven dogs in my lifetime, and already having to go through this six other times, it was extremely painful, as this was our last one. We have never had such a comforting experience as with El Dorado Animal Hospital. They have a dedicated “Comfort” room off to the side of the regular exam rooms for privacy with dim lighting, sofa, large plush support pillow for the pet and all the compassionate care, as the business end was taken care of before your pet is brought in with port already in place.