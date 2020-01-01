“Discretion is the better part of valor,” a comparison statement. Also, “fools rush in where angels fear to tread,” another comparison.
Comparisons often contain the idea of weight, heft or amount. The idea of weight is not the weight of the thing itself, but rather how one places things in order of importance; first things first, etc.
Comparisons are a means of deciding dualities. For example: love-hate, up-down, right-left, Republican-Democrat, good-evil, etc.-etc.
The consideration of President Trump’s impeachment, a political concern, not a criminal concern, is important.
When you vote in the 2020 presidential race, apply the following to your comparison: What? When? Where? Why? How? Who? In addition, apply the many successful accomplishments of President Trump for our nation, like a 50-year low unemployment rate, a soaring Stock Market and much more.
President Trump has been mauled by House Speaker Pelosi with her Democrat impeachment partisans. Also mauled by the false Steele Dossier presented as evidence to the FISA court. Additionally mauled by former FBI Director Comey, an admitted “leaker” fired by Trump. Those maulers, and more, would drive a saint to distraction. President Trump is no saint. He is a fighter, a counter-puncher and deserves to be treated fairly. Yet Pelosi stalls to bring her charges to the Senate. Why, if her concern was claimed to be urgent?
President Trump shows restraint; he did not launch an air attack against Iran for shooting down an un-manned U.S., $1 million dollar drone because he wisely considered human Iranian collateral casualties.
With Mr. Trump once again elected as our POTUS, America will continue on its track. God bless America.