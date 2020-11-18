You don’t get to choose your family. You do get to choose your friends. Thus, the saying, “You are judged by the company you keep.”
Former Sheriff and Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio has released a biography. The forward is written by rock-and-roll personality Ted Nugent. Nugent has been in the industry since the late 1960s. Nugent is a darling of the conservative right. He is pro-gun, pro-hunting and against drug addiction and substance abuse.
Ted Nugent also has a sordid reputation in the music industry. Pedophilia is the charge. Ted Nugent says that he is technically not a pedophile. He claims to have skirted around legal obstacles by obtaining “a stamp of approval” from parents before having relations with their underage daughters. His travels as a rock star presented opportunities to satisfy – in his words – his “addiction” for young girls.
Ted Nugent’s actions (“legal” or otherwise) was no secret in the music industry. It comes across in his song titles and song lyrics. “Jailbait” and “Little Miss Dangerous” are but two examples. There are others with titles this newspaper would probably decline to print.
A 1998 VH1 video documented Ted Nugent’s behavior (available on Youtube). Additional evidence is available from other sources, including Ted Nugent’s own admissions. A basic internet search will find this evidence.
Joe Arpaio chose Ted Nugent to write the forward to his book. What vetting did Arpaio do before choosing Nugent to promote his book? What process of thinking led to that decision? If you are judged by the company you keep, what does this say about Joe Arpaio?
Ted Nugent’s history was no secret. Despite the history, Joe Arpaio sought his endorsement. If you buy Arpaio’s book, are you supporting actions and values that many find abhorrent and do not support?