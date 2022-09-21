The Fountain Hills Unified School District is seeking voter approval to issue new bonds to address the physical needs of our facilities and I encourage you to vote yes in November.
As these facilities continue to age, the need for repairs and improvements continues to grow. As much as we’d like them to, roofs, HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems don’t fix themselves. If approved, the bond funds will be used to make these types of repairs as well as to modernize and update the buildings for energy efficiency, safety and security. The bond funds will also allow the District to meet technology needs in terms of infrastructure, hardware and software.