Thank you, outgoing Fountain Hills honorable councilmembers Dennis Brown and Art Tolis. I am grateful for the time and talents our council members invest in our community. Most aren’t aware that elected officials here in Fountain Hills are largely volunteers, although there is about a $100/week salary, far more is expended in dollars and time. We have been blessed to have focused servants step up to lead our young community year after year.
Dennis Brown has fulfilled another term and steps down after more than 20 years of service to Fountain Hills on commissions and our Town Council. I cherish our time serving together on Planning and Zoning and Town Council. Thank you for stepping up to serve on the council when we needed you. Your immense knowledge in development and construction have proven invaluable. You've positioned us for more quality development going forward. With each challenge, you did your homework and worked with Town staff proactively to better our town. Best wishes, my friend, to you and Judy and I hope we continue seeing many great Echelon homes built here.
Art Tolis, my friend and fellow Rotarian, thank you for bringing your passion and pride in Fountain Hills to each work study, council meeting and community meeting. Your ideas and energy will be missed but, knowing you, your focus on moving our community forward will continue. Fountain Hills is fortunate to have the Tolis family grow and contribute to our community. All the best to you and Heather with your family and local Fountain Hills businesses.
Finally, to the families of these councilmembers, thank you for allowing your loved ones the time away from you to fulfill their leadership roles. Because of your support, Dennis and Art have made positive, lasting differences for the residents, businesses and staff of Fountain Hills.