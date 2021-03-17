Let’s update our Community Center. Time changes practically everything and especially things that were designed and built over 20-years ago.
Although the design of our Community Center was fine back then, it is desperately in need of an update to meet the current need of our fellow citizens. Unfortunately, for example, even though the entry and large lobby area may create a nice first impression, the space is not utilized and could be turned into a much more user-friendly space with the addition of chairs, game tables (think chess and cards) and with an area where we could sit down and enjoy conversation with a cup of coffee, cold drink or snack that could be purchased at the Community Center from various vending machines.
Additionally, we need more space for developing activities in order to better serve our diverse citizenry. We need to move forward with an expansion and an update to the Community Center to meet the current needs of the community.