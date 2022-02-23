Last Sunday’s performance of the Fountain Hills Community Band was nothing short of brilliant!
Its presentation of exciting and imaginative arrangements around the theme “The Heroes Among Us” was a dazzling and heart-thumping performance and included music from (James) Bond movies to Olympics themes to tunes from “The Incredibles.” Local veterans and first responders were honored as the band played theme music from the branches of our military and a special piece for those who show up first in emergencies.
Are the band members also heroes among us? Was the performance an experience you should not have missed? Yes and yes. Encore!