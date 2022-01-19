Journalism committed suicide by taking extreme pro and con positions. Now journalists, supporting their favored bureaucrats, are attempting to rise from the grave by murdering common sense. Journalist, it’s impossible to be an impartial assassin.
Common sense tells us it’s unfair, if not immoral, to force women to physically compete against biological men. Would common sense condone a flimsy male of 120 pounds competitively wrestling a 240-pound, drug-infused male behemoth? Does the Olympics permit athletes to use testosterone or steroids? Of course not. Would common sense approve Lebron James, 6’9” and 250 pounds, grow long hair and join the WNBA as a self-proclaimed woman? Ridiculous.
Unqualified bureaucrats continue to push unproductive mandates on masking, lockdowns and vaccines that are not stopping the spread. Why follow suppositions and feelings rather than the real results we can see? Repeating failures and ignoring what you can actually see working is the opposite of common sense.
The Capitol protest turned violent because the person responsible failed to provide proper site security, permitting radical instigators to prod the nonviolent protesters to riot. Rioters that did damage are responsible for their actions. Individuals that failed to prepare to protect the Capitol are just as culpable.
Justice requires people that willfully aid or abet perpetrators also be investigated and adjudicated. The people specifically required to provide adequate public safety and security, after having sufficient time and proper notification to act and willfully failed to act, need to be investigated. All perpetrators must be investigated, timely adjudicated, punished or released. Common sense calls for equal treatment.
Afghanistan, combat, surrender, retreat, always women and children first. Common sense.
People with common sense and fair values believe what they see and sense not what a biased mouthpiece tells them to believe. Common sense will prevail.